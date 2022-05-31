Search icon
Sidhu Moose Wala post-mortem report: His body had 25 bullet wounds

A day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, his post-mortem examination has revealed that 25 bullet wounds were found on Sidhu Moose Wala's body.

