Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case: Punjab Police brings Lawrence Bishnoi to CIA office in Kharar

Punjab Police on June 15 brought Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Kharar, Punjab. Earlier, the Mansa Court had granted a 7-day remand of Bishnoi to Punjab Police in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.