Sidhu Moose Wala murder case NIA conducts raids in Haryana Punjab

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided gangster Kala Rana's residence in Yamunanagar, Haryana on September 12. Gangster Vinay Deora’s residence in Faridkot, Punjab was also raided by the agency. The raids were conducted in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.