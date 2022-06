Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Mansa Bar Association prohibits advocates to represent accused

The Bar Association of Mansa has presented a resolution that no advocate will represent the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. “We presented a resolution that no advocate will represent the accused in the case. A panel of lawyers will legally assist Sidhu's family free of cost,” informed Satendra Pal Singh, Secretary, Bar Association of Mansa on June 07.