Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 2 arrested in connection with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang

Two accused Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi were arrested from Gujarat on June 12 for links with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. They will be kept in police remand till June 20. Speaking to ANI, Kulwant K Sarangal, ADG, Law & Order said, “We have their remand till June 20. Further probe to be done including their links with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and in the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala.”