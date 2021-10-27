Sidhu knows nothing does not have brain Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reacted on Sidhu's tweet on him and said, "He knows nothing, talks too much, doesn't have brains. I never spoke to Amit Shah or Dhindsa over this, but I'll. I want to be strong to fight Congress, SAD, AAP. I'll talk to them, we'll put up united front to defeat these party." Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu had tweeted, “We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder … who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin! You were the negative force stalling justice and development of Punjab”.