Siddhant Kapoor released on bail after arrest over drugs consumption charges

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has now been released on station bail after he was arrested on June 13 for allegedly consuming drugs. Siddhant Kapoor was detained at a rave party in Bengaluru and was arrested later after the medical reports confirmed his drugs consumption. Four others who were arrested along with him have been released on station bail. They will further have to appear before the Police as and when called.