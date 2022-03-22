Siddhant Chaturvedi makes dashing appearance in ‘Mayanagri’

Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi once again made heads turn at the Mumbai airport as he slayed his airport look, and posed for the cameras. He went for a casual yet classy look by pairing white trousers with a printed baggy shirt. The actor’s fashion sense further spoke in volumes as he completed the fit with a plain black watch and a pair of cool shades.The actor will be sharing big screen opposite Katrina Kaif in his upcoming movie ‘Phone Bhoot’.