Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Shut Up Trollers! No, SRK didn’t 'spit' near Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday after weeks of hospitalisation, was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.