{"id":"2921712","source":"DNA","title":"Shrine of Hazrat Balak Shaheed serving as a cynosure of religious harmony","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Away from the hustle and bustle of the city lies the revered shrine of Hazrat Balak Shaheed at the Shekhpura area of West Bengal's Midnapore city. Thronged by people of all faiths, the shrine plays a distinctive role in narrowing down the boundaries of religion and promoting peace and harmony. The main attraction at this shrine is the 'Fakir Kua', a well, whose water never dries up and is consumed by devotees, irrespective of caste and community. It is believed that when the saint came to Midnapore in 1765, he used this water to treat various stomach diseases. Even today, devotees draw water from this well with a belief that the water has healing properties. The shrine gives out the message of communal harmony as people of various faiths visit it to pay their obeisance to the saint.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-shrine-of-hazrat-balak-shaheed-serving-as-a-cynosure-of-religious-harmony-2921712","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007531-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_34.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192902","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921712"}