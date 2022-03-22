Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpat temple decorated with 2000 kg grapes in Pune

On the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi, Pune's famous and one of the oldest Ganesh temples, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpat temple on March 21 was decorated 2000 kilograms of grapes. The grapes used in decoration were provided by the Sahyadri Farm. The grapes will be distributed to various NGOs and hospitals as Prasada.