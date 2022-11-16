Search icon
Shraddha murder case: Accused should be hanged in open market, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on November 16 commented on the Shraddha murder case while interacting with the media in Mumbai. “On the basis of the way Shraddha was killed and the evidence that we are seeing, such people should be hanged in the open market. Call it love jihad or call it something else but our girls are dying. Law won’t do anything, society will have to come forward,” said Sanjay Raut.

