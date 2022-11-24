Shraddha murder case Aaftab brought out of Mehrauli PS in Delhi

Shraddha murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala was brought out of Mehrauli Police Station in Delhi on November 24. Aaftab has been accused of strangling to death his alleged live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.