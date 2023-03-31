Search icon
Showcasing communal harmony, Muslim community participates in Ram Navami processions in Bhadrak

Showcasing communal harmony, members of the Muslim community participated in the Ram Navami procession in Bhadrak on March 30. The Muslim community members reached to welcome the yatra and celebrated Ram Navami. “We are celebrating this festival of Ram Navami together. We have reached here to welcome the Shobha Yatra. You can see the brotherhood and communal harmony in Bhadrak,” said Gulmaki Dalawzi Habib, Chairperson, Bhadrak Municipality. The locals said that they will continue to set examples of communal harmony. “You can see that people of different religions are celebrating here,” a local said.

