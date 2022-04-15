Shouldnt bulldozers be used against those who trouble poor asks CM Shivraj Chouhan

After facing backlash by the opposition for using bulldozers against the perpetrators of the Khargone violence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 14 in Bhopal defended the government’s action and asked shouldn’t bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor?“Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor. The houses of the poor were burnt in Khargone. They should not worry as 'Mama' will build their houses. We will recover from those who burnt their houses,” he added.