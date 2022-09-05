Short circuit could be cause of fire at hotel says Lucknow DM

Firefighting and rescue operations are underway at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow where a fire broke out on September 05. Three ambulances and 6 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. DM of Lucknow, Suryapal Gangwar spoke to ANI and shared details regarding the incident. “Cause (of the fire) is being ascertained. There's a possibility that it happened due to a short circuit. 18 of the total 30 rooms were occupied and probably 35-40 people were there. The people who were stuck were evacuated and they have been sent to Civil Hospital,” said DM Suryapal Gangwar.