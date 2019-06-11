{"id":"2759581","source":"DNA","title":"Shopian encounter: It was a clean operation with no collateral damage, says IGP SP Pani","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"While speaking to ANI, IGP Kashmir SP Pani said, “2 terrorists were neutralised, their bodies have been handed over to their families. It was a clean operation, there was no collateral damage. Final search is over, arms and ammunition recovered, case registered & probe underway.” Earlier, two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an exchange of fire that broke out in Awneera area of Shopian district on Tuesday morning.","summary":"While speaking to ANI, IGP Kashmir SP Pani said, “2 terrorists were neutralised, their bodies have been handed over to their families. It was a clean operation, there was no collateral damage. Final search is over, arms and ammunition recovered, case registered & probe underway.” Earlier, two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an exchange of fire that broke out in Awneera area of Shopian district on Tuesday morning.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-shopian-encounter-it-was-a-clean-operation-with-no-collateral-damage-says-igp-sp-pani-2759581","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834892-00000004.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/shopcasu.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560243602","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 02:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 02:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759581"}