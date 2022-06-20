Shocking Traffic constable on duty dragged on car’s bonnet for 500 meters in Jodhpur

A traffic constable on duty, was dragged on a bonnet of a car for 500 meters in Jodhpur on June 19. The constable had made a failed attempt to stop the car's driver for not wearing a seat belt. “Police reached spot after getting informed of traffic constable being dragged on white car's bonnet. Constable was on duty and was dragged for 500-600 meters as he stopped driver for not wearing seat belt. Further probe underway,” informed Jai Kishan Soni, Incharge, Devnagar PS, Jodhpur.