SHOCKING Revelation in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case Accused Shahrukh Khan Reveals all!

Big revelation has been made in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Shah Rukh, the arrested accused, has made a big claim during interrogation with Special Cell. Shah Rukh said the task of killing Moose Waka was given to him on behalf of gangsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.