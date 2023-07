Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

cre Trending Videos

The water level of Yamuna River is rising once again. It was recorded at 205.81 m at Old Yamuna Bridge on July 23. Though the water level was receding, from the last two-three days, fluctuations were seen in the water level. Several people residing in the low-lying areas near Yamuna River were evacuated.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile