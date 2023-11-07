Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

A CRPF jawan on poll duty was injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident took place in the Tondamarka, a region known for its Naxalite presence. A team of CRPF commandos was conducting an area domination operation to ensure security during the polls when the blast happened. Voting is underway in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly election for 20 seats. Over 25,000 security personnel have been deployed in the first phase of the two-phase election.