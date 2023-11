SHOCKING! bike-borne men molest and strip student inside BHU campus, big protest erupts!

There is an uproar in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh as a girl student was molested and subjected to obscene acts in the IIT-BHU campus of Banaras Hindu University.. The accused forcibly removed the girl's clothes and made an obscene video. It is alleged that the girl's mobile was also snatched away and the accused also kissed her.