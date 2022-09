Shocking! American Tourist Racially Abuses Indian Man In Poland, Calls Him Parasite Invader

A white man racially abused an Indian in Poland and asked him if he thinks "he can just invade Poland", also adding the fact that there are too many of you (Indians) in America. While we could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, the purported video of the man being racially abused went viral and was shared by several social media handles.