Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3073412
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

At least 12 people, including five women and a minor boy, were killed after a passenger bus and a truck collided in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday morning, officials informed.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip
In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos
Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
COVID-19: India records 602 new Covid cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours; 312 JN.1 cases so far
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews