'Shocked by attitude of MHA': Shashi Tharoor on Centre’s decision to deny Rohingyas housing in Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on August 18 said he was shocked at the Centre's clarification that it is not shifting Rohingyas to EWS flats in Delhi.Addressing the mediapersons, Shashi Tharoor said, “"I'm frankly shocked by the attitude of Home Ministry in overruling what I believe is the right statement by Hardeep Puri. My friend Hardeep Puri was India’s Ambassador on UNHCRs executive committee. He understands that in keeping with India’s long humanitarian tradition, we have a duty to uphold the principles of international law. We don’t send refugees back to countries where they fear persecution.”