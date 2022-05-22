Shivraj Singh hits out at Rahul Gandhi says no leader makes anti-national remark like him

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 22 ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for his remark at an event in London. “Rahul Gandhi is the most unsuccessful, frustrated, and hopeless leader of the country. No patriotic leader makes anti-national statements like Rahul Gandhi while visiting foreign soil. By making such a statement, Rahul Gandhi is making us question his patriotism and national loyalty,” he said. “It is surprising that some leaders are campaigning to make this leader the President of Congress, then God is the owner of Congress,” added Shivraj Singh Chouhan.