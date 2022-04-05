Shivraj Chouhan launches ‘Madhya Pradesh Sushasan Development Works Report’ in Delhi

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 04 launched ‘Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Works Report’ (MPSDR) in Delhi. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dr Jitendra Singh also shared the dais. “We are working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Madhya Pradesh was earlier known as a 'Bimaru' state, if we see this journey of 15 years, MP has become one of the most developed states in India,” MP CM Shivraj added.