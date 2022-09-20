Shivraj Chouhan attacks Kamal Nath says ‘he does not even respect his own workers’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 19 attacked Congress leader Kamal Nath and said that he does not even respect his own workers. Addressing a public meeting at Ratlam, Chouhan said, “For someone who does not even respect his own workers, would that party be able to serve its people?”