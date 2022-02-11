Shivraj Chouhan alleges leadership crisis in Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi party’s own rival

While addressing a Press Conference in Haridwar on February 11, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called him as the rival of his own party. “Rahul Gandhi says he's not scared. Who's scaring you? He speaks in Parliament and runs away, he doesn't have the courage to listen or to reply. His public rallies are a source of entertainment. Congress needs no rivals, Rahul Gandhi alone does all that's needed,” said CM Chouhan. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan further claimed that Rahul Gandhi destabilised proper functioning government in Punjab. “Congress is going through a leadership crisis,” he added.