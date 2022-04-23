Shiv Sena workers protest outside BJP MP’s residence over planned agitation near ‘Matoshree’

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena workers on April 23 staged a protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai who planned to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. She along with her husband, Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera, planned to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree’- CM’s residence as a sign of protest against the CM as she believes that Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten Hanuman Chalisa.