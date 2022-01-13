Shiv Sena will not be part of any alliance in UP, clarifies Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on January 13 said that his party will not be a part of any alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The clarification came ahead of the UP Assembly Elections that will be held from February 10 to March 07. “Shiv Sena will not be part of any alliance in UP. We have ideological differences with Samajwadi Party but we want a change in the state. We have been working for a long time in UP but didn't contest elections because we didn't want to hurt BJP,” Sanjay Raut said.