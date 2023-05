Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut arrives at Sessions Court in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut arrived at Sessions Court in Mumbai on May 10. He arrived at the court in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. Framing of charges in the matter is likely to take place today. On June 28, 2022, he was also summoned by the ED in connection with Patra Chawl land scam.