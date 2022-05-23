Shiv Sena to field two candidates for RS Polls

Shiv Sena leader and national spokesperson Sanjay Raut on May 223 said that the party will field two candidates for the Rajya Sabha Polls. “I don't know about it. Shiv Sena will field two candidates - pure Shiv Sena for Rajya Sabha polls. Shiv Sena's two candidates will go to Rajya Sabha this time,” said Raut.