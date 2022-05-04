Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original: Sanjay Raut

Speaking at Press Conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on May 04 said that Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original. Adding further, he also said that Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country. “There is peace in Maharashtra and no protest is happening in the state. No illegal loudspeakers running in the state. Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country. Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original,” Shiv Sena leader Raut added.