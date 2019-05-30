Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant will take oath as minister confirms Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that party spokesperson Arvind Sawant will be appointed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry. Speaking to ANI, he said, “From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister.” He further said, “It is decided that there will be one minister from each ally of BJP.”