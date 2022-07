Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar joins CM Shinde’s camp in Maharashtra

In an another setback for Shiv Sena, another Shiv Sena MLA of Uddhav Thackeray faction, Santosh Bangar joined hands with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On July 04, he was seen with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and MLAs of his faction.