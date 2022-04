Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found hanging at her residence in Mumbai, probe underway

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar’s wife Rajani Kudalkar was found hanging at her residence in Mumbai on April 17. Rajani Kudalkar allegedly died by suicide on April 17 evening around 8:30 pm. Nehru Nagar Police registered a case under the Accidental Death Report. Further investigation is underway.