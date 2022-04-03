Shiv Sena holds protest against fuel price hike in Mumbai

In view of skyrocketing fuel and LPG cylinder prices, Shiv Sena leaders held protest in Mumbai on April 03. They held placard and raised slogans against the Central Government. In Mumbai, the petrol has gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 118.41 and diesel prices have been hiked by 85 paise, costing Rs 102.64 per litre.