Shimla Kufri Mashobra and Jakhu blanketed with snow

Shimla’s Kufri, Mashobra, and Jakhu towns received snow on January 20. Shimla has been blanketed with a heavy coating of snow, turning the city white. From January 19 to January 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate snowfall in Shimla and the surrounding districts of Himachal Pradesh.