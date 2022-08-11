Shilpa Shetty to Nagma, celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty was spotted in ‘Mayanagari’. She looked chic as usual in her all-denim look. The actress is all set to make her web series debut in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as the first female cop in the series ‘Indian Police Force’.Yesteryear actress Nagma was papped in ‘Mayanagari’. She exuded class and grace in a printed black and white shirt and black trousers. The 90s actress turned politician is known for her movie ‘Baghi: A Rebel for Love’ in which she starred opposite Salman Khan