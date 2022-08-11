Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Shilpa Shetty to Nagma, celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty was spotted in ‘Mayanagari’. She looked chic as usual in her all-denim look. The actress is all set to make her web series debut in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as the first female cop in the series ‘Indian Police Force’.Yesteryear actress Nagma was papped in ‘Mayanagari’. She exuded class and grace in a printed black and white shirt and black trousers. The 90s actress turned politician is known for her movie ‘Baghi: A Rebel for Love’ in which she starred opposite Salman Khan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.