Shikarji ‘Tourism’ Row: Jain Community continues to stage protest in Mumbai

Hundreds of members of the Jain community continued to stage protest the Jharkhand government’s decision to turn the religious site ‘Shri Sammed Shikharji’ into a tourist spot and the vandalism of a Jain temple in Palitana, Gujarat. Shri Sammed Shikharji is located at Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand and is considered one of the community’s most sacred sites.