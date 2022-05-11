SHGs will showcase their local products at airports on rotational basis: AAI Chairman

In a bid to promote local artisans, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started providing space at various airports for Self-Help Groups to retail Made in India products. As per the Chairman of Airport Authority of India Sanjeev Kumar, the SHGs showcase their products on a rotational basis. “It will give an opportunity to local artisans to showcase and sell their products to the world. We hope that it will boost their business,” he told ANI on May 10. AAI has provided 100-200 sq. ft. space at the airport to sell the products made by rural women and artisans. The space is being allotted to the self-help groups, turn on a turn basis, for 15 days.