Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Shehzad Poonawalla labels Rahul Gandhi as ‘ignorant’ person; hits out at him over ‘defamation case’ remark

Launching an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘defamation case’ remark, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on June 01 in Delhi labelled the Congress leader as an ‘ignorant’ person and said that he does not take Rahul Gandhi seriously. The BJP leader also raised questions over Rahul’s remarks asking whether the Congress leader is questioning the Indian judiciary and the Courts.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker launched in India at Rs 4,999
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.