Shehzad Poonawalla labels Rahul Gandhi as ‘ignorant’ person; hits out at him over ‘defamation case’ remark

Launching an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘defamation case’ remark, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on June 01 in Delhi labelled the Congress leader as an ‘ignorant’ person and said that he does not take Rahul Gandhi seriously. The BJP leader also raised questions over Rahul’s remarks asking whether the Congress leader is questioning the Indian judiciary and the Courts.