{"id":"2762450","source":"DNA","title":"Shashi Tharoor takes oath on 2nd day as Lok Sabha MP","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Congress’ veteran leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took oath as the member of Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He won the Thiruvananthapuram seat for Congress. The inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha started on Monday. He was contesting against BJP’s strong leader, Kummanam Rajasekharan.","summary":"Congress’ veteran leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took oath as the member of Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He won the Thiruvananthapuram seat for Congress. The inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha started on Monday. He was contesting against BJP’s strong leader, Kummanam Rajasekharan.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-shashi-tharoor-takes-oath-on-2nd-day-as-lok-sabha-mp-2762450","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/838160-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA_ANI_jun18v48.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560880802","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 11:30 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 11:30 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762450"}