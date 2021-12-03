Shashi Tharoor slams BJP for protest against Opposition

Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs staged protest at Parliament against the 'unruly' behavior of the Opposition parties, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on December 03 slammed the ruling party for the action. “It was needlessly provocative of the BJP MPs to come here and rub salt in the wounds. If anything BJP should have shown solidarity. My colleagues were unjustly expelled by a party that has institutionalised disruption,” said Tharoor.