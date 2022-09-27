Shashi Tharoor Pawan Bansal taken nomination forms for Congress Presidential Poll till now M Mistry

Congress Central Election Authority Chairman M Mistry on Sep 27 informed that Sashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken nomination forms for Congress Presidential Elections so far. Speaking to ANI, Mistry said, “We briefed Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi about work done so far regarding Congress president elections. Elections will happen as per schedule. Till now nominations forms have been taken by Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal.”