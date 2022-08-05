Search icon
Shashi Tharoor on sealing of Young Indian office says, 'there is gross misuse of ED'

After the sealing of the Young Indian Office at Herald House by ED, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on August 04 said that ED is being misused. He also questioned for barricading headquarters of Congress President, former Presidents and the AICC office. “ED is being misused. The office of Young India was sealed yesterday. Barricading was put up outside the headquarters of our Congress President, former Presidents and AICC. Although the barricading was removed later, the question arises as to why it was put up?” Shashi Tharoor said. “The democratically elected Indian government against the National Herald is doing what the British Empire did. Did it at that time,” he added.

