Shashi Tharoor For Kerala CM Survey Sparks Buzz! | Congress MP | UDF’s Best Bet | Kerala Election

A new political survey has revealed that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the top choice for Chief Minister in Kerala, leading the race as the UDF’s most preferred candidate for the 2026 assembly elections. With 28.3% support, Tharoor has emerged ahead of several other contenders in a state witnessing rising anti-incumbency against the ruling Left.