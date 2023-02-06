Search icon
Shashi Tharoor defends his tweet calling Pervez Musharraf 'Real force for peace'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on February 06 reacted to the controversy surrounding his tweet that condoled the demise of the former Pakistan President and chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharraf. “It is very clear. There is no question that Pervez Musharraf was an absolute enemy of ours. However, after 2002 it was a different story. The BJP government negotiated a ceasefire with him. I don’t know why BJP wants to attack their own PM,” he said.

