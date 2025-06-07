Sharmistha Panoli News Influencer Sharmistha Panoli Released From Jail After High Court Order

Law student Sharmistha Panoli released from Alipore Women's Correctional Home on June 6 as she got an Interim Bail from the Calcutta High Court yesterday. Notably She was arrested from Gurugram by Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments on social media. Calcutta High Court granted bail to social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli. Sharmistha was arrested due to her purportedly controversial remarks about Operating Sindoor. High Court bench held that complaint against her doesn't disclose any cognizable offence. The court, while granting bail, also imposed certain conditions.